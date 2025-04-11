Council buys land and property to make way for town centre regeneration
The decision, to be made by RMBC’s cabinet on Monday (April 14), will support the council’s plans to create a new residential community and attract further investment to the area. The acquisition forms part of a wider effort to diversify the town centre by introducing more homes, services, and leisure opportunities.
While the council has confirmed that the land lies along Sheffield Road, the exact site and purchase price have not been made publicly available. These details are contained in exempt appendices to the cabinet report, withheld due to commercial sensitivities.
Council officers say making the information public could disadvantage the authority in future negotiations.
The land is currently under private ownership but is considered a key part of a package of sites being prepared for marketing in April 2025. In the interim, the property will remain under existing lease arrangements and is expected to generate rental income, managed by the council’s property and facilities services team.
The purchase continues the council’s programme of land assembly along Sheffield Road, which began in 2021, with the aim of supporting town centre redevelopment. The strategic acquisition fund—established specifically to fund such purchases—was judged to be the most appropriate source of funding.
Council officers emphasised that the acquisition aligns with previously approved regeneration objectives and that the purchase price agreed reflects fair market value. Public consultation on the site’s future will follow once a development partner has been appointed and detailed plans are brought forward.
This acquisition is part of the council’s long-term strategy, backed by the 2017 Town centre masterplan and the town investment plan approved in 2021, which has already seen major investment in projects like Forge Island, the markets, and improvements to public spaces.
