Council bought back Wombwell toilets for less than 2014 sale price

Barnsley Council spent more than £127,000 buying back and demolishing a disused toilet block in Wombwell, more than a decade after it sold the building.

The block was sold in 2014 for £67,000 with plans to turn it into a takeaway, but the scheme never went ahead. The authority later repurchased the site to support wider regeneration of the high street.

The building was bought back for £63,786, including legal and transaction fees. Its demolition, which covered surveys, traffic management and site clearance, came to £63,418.79 - less than what the council sold it for a decade ago.

In total, the project cost £127,204.79.

The council confirmed the costs of the purchase, demolition and reinstatement were funded solely through its Principal Towns and Local Centres Programme, which invests in high streets and community facilities across the borough.

Asked whether future property sales would include safeguards such as buy-back clauses to avoid similar situations, the authority said it would “depend on the circumstances and the terms of individual sales”.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said the project was part of a wider investment in Wombwell.

He told the local democracy reporting service: “Demolishing the disused toilets and paving the site in keeping with the rest of Wombwell High Street is creating a safer, more welcoming environment for pedestrians and improving accessibility.

Works underway to clear the block and repave the area in August 2025.

“The cleared space opens up opportunities for nearby businesses, including some outdoor seating areas, supports footfall and enhances the shopping experience.

“The toilet block had become a hotspot for anti-social activity. Its removal addresses long-standing concerns and improves the overall atmosphere of the High Street.”

The scheme follows earlier improvements in the town, including new paving, resurfacing, seating, bins and planters.

The Principal Towns and Local Centres Programme has also funded projects in Hoyland, Great Houghton, New Lodge, Mapplewell, Staincross, Penistone and Cudworth.