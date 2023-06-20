The cabinet was asked to give the go-ahead for the delivery of the electric vehicle charging points on Drummond Street yesterday (June 19).
The cabinet was told that the plan would cost £1.29m to create the infrastructure – including the EV charges and the Solar PV systems.
A supporting document stated: “There are over 2000 dwellings without off-street parking area within a 10-minute walk of Drummond Street Car Park.
“The Drummond Street site would offer opportunities for overnight charging by local residents, daytime charging for commuters and shoppers, and a convenient charging location for Taxi / Public Hire Vehicles (PHV).”
Cllr Dominic Beck (Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment) said it would be “by far the biggest investment” into EV charging points in Rotherham to date.
He said: “We currently operate around 40 across the borough – pretty much every corner of the borough – at various locations.
“This will be a significant investment into Drummond Street in the town centre to serve many homes who don’t have the private facility to be able to charge their electric cars on their own drive because in many cases they might not have one so it’s a really good news story.”