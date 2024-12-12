Council approves 10-year ‘Sheffield Growth Plan’ to unlock city’s economic potential

A council committee has approved Sheffield’s new “Growth Plan” to unlock the city’s economic potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources policy committee has decided to approve the Sheffield Growth Plan 2025-35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is based on economic evidence and considerable stakeholder engagement while it builds on the draft principles and strategic priorities set out in the “Growth Framework”, which was agreed by the same committee earlier this year.

A document published ahead of the committee meeting noted: “The city has been without a plan for the economy for over a decade and whilst great progress has still been made, the city cannot fulfil its full potential without a clear plan for growth over the next 10 years.”

A council committee has approved Sheffield’s new “Growth Plan” to unlock the city’s economic potential.

The plan is aimed to support the council in realising and delivering long-term growth and productivity at pace in the city – also, to deliver up to 20,000 new homes by 2039, “creating the environment for people, business and ideas to thrive and flourish”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan says: “We have the potential for 6,500 more businesses here in Sheffield and increases in productivity which could contribute £2.2bn a year more to the UK (matching national averages), which would significantly improve living standards for people in the city.”

The council says Sheffield already has a thriving economy and is a world-leader in many business sectors and it wants to build on having significant advanced manufacturing capabilities, to a flourishing tech sector, multiple innovation assets, as well as a thriving cultural scene and a global reputation as the Outdoor City.

At the meeting, Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, said the plan is “evidence the city is thinking bigger, thinking long-term, standing taller”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Sheffield Town Hall, said in order for the council to deal with the inequalities in the city, Sheffield needs to have growth and through growth the city will get the money needed.

From the Green Party, Cllr Douglas Johnson warned that the city is very unequal so they have to do more so growth won’t only be enjoyed by a very few people.