As part of works to improve Hoyland Town Square, BMBC confirmed that a tree, which was to remain at the site, had been cut down.
A ‘suitable mature tree’ will be planted in its place.
A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said: “We are very sorry that this has happened.
“The transformation was always intended to feature two trees, including a new tree to complement the existing silver birch.
“We will make sure that a suitable mature tree is planted, as well as the new tree, which was always planned. We are working with a tree specialist to identify the most suitable replacement.
“Unfortunately, crossed wires led to its removal.
“It was not protected by a Tree Preservation Order, but the plan was for it to remain.
“We can confirm that both trees will be planted on-site by the end of February in line with the existing programme.
“Despite this unfortunate mistake, we hope residents will still appreciate the new-look Town Square which will be complete in a few weeks.”
The works are part of a £2m scheme to redevelop parts of Hoyland to “improve physical environment”.
As well as the square, £2m is proposed to acquire, demolish and redevelop the Heron block, and a further £900,000 will fund a youth employment hub and other schemes to reduce the number of people not in work or education.
Milton Hall and other “existing assets” will be refurbished at a cost of £300,000, and £250,000 will be used to improve to Hoyland’s parks and green spaces, including a new nature sculpture trail.