Barnsley Council has apologised after a contractor cut down a tree ‘in error’ in Hoyland.

As part of works to improve Hoyland Town Square, BMBC confirmed that a tree, which was to remain at the site, had been cut down.

A ‘suitable mature tree’ will be planted in its place.

A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said: “We are very sorry that this has happened.

“The transformation was always intended to feature two trees, including a new tree to complement the existing silver birch.

“We will make sure that a suitable mature tree is planted, as well as the new tree, which was always planned. We are working with a tree specialist to identify the most suitable replacement.

“Unfortunately, crossed wires led to its removal.

“It was not protected by a Tree Preservation Order, but the plan was for it to remain.

“We can confirm that both trees will be planted on-site by the end of February in line with the existing programme.

“Despite this unfortunate mistake, we hope residents will still appreciate the new-look Town Square which will be complete in a few weeks.”

The works are part of a £2m scheme to redevelop parts of Hoyland to “improve physical environment”.

As well as the square, £2m is proposed to acquire, demolish and redevelop the Heron block, and a further £900,000 will fund a youth employment hub and other schemes to reduce the number of people not in work or education.