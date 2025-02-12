Council apology after ‘derelict, eyesore’ land not cleaned up in two decades

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has apologised after not using enforcement powers to address an ‘eyesore’ patch of land that a councillor says has not been addressed in two decades – despite a petition.

Councillor Jake Lodge raised concerns about the long-standing ‘eyesore’ site on private land on Cross Street, Worsbrough Dale, during the last full council meeting on February 6.

Coun Lodge urged the council to take action to address the deteriorating condition of the site, and told the meeting that despite being flagged in a 2016 petition and previously discussed in full council, the land has remained neglected, which is affecting the community.

“Will the council finally act using powers that it has available to require the landowners to make the site secure and finally clean it up?” He asked.

In response, Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said that BMBC’s planning enforcement team had been made aware of the issue and would be investigating the matter. He referenced Sections 215 and 216 of the Town and Country Planning Act of 1990, which grant local authorities the power to require landowners to tidy up their properties when they harm the local area’s amenity.

Councillor Lodge pressed further, asking why the council had not used its powers sooner, given the site had been in disrepair for almost two decades. “Given that the council’s got the powers, the land’s been in disrepair for close to two decades, is there any reason why the council’s not took action in the past?” he asked.

Councillor Franklin responded, acknowledging the delay. “For the service, I apologise on their behalf,” he said. “We will attend to the matter in question.”