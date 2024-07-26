Council aims to save £5.5m by selling off 15 offices and reviewing building use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council aims to save £5.5m over the next five years by reviewing its assets, including plans to sell 15 of its office buildings.

BMBC will get rid of 20 per cent of its office accommodation by March 2029, which equates to 15 buildings.

The report outlining the plans does not indicate which buildings will be disposed of.

Further savings will come from making buildings more energy efficient, and increasing occupation in existing office buildings.

Currently, the council owns a portfolio of land and property worth £262m.

However, it costs £30m to run each year, with increases likely due to rising utility bills and inflation.

The council hopes to save the cash by increasing the occupation of office buildings through hybrid working, merging community hubs with other services, and using technology to create energy efficiencies.

Councillor Robert Franklin, who oversees regeneration and culture at Barsnley Council, says 1,640 of the council’s assets, including reserviors, roads and allotments will not be sold off or included in the review, due to the ‘minimal return on investment they offer’.

He said: “Our goal is to ensure that our buildings and spaces are positive environments where people feel comfortable, welcome, and assured of a high-quality customer experience. Property assets are vital in supporting our Barnsley 2030 ambitions and Council Plan priorities, and an effective management of these assets is crucial for delivering essential services to our residents and communities

“Assets categorised as ‘out of scope’ include reservoirs, easements, adopted highways, and similar properties. These assets are not currently prioritised for review or disposal due to the minimal return on investment they offer. This category also includes small parcels of land, old allotment sites, and other unclassified properties. Our focus is on more significant assets where we can achieve savings over the next five years.