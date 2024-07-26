Council agrees to support rescue charities after cat attacked with crossbow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Council has agreed to support animal rescue charities, after a councillor highlighted how many cats were being harmed or abandoned in the borough.

Councillor Chris Wray told full council yesterday that cat rescues are ‘stretched to the limit’, and told councillors of a pet that had been ‘viciously attacked and almost killed by a disgusting individual with a crossbow’.

Coun Wray added how he was aware of seven colonies of cats within the borough, and that the benefits of neutering and microchipping should be promoted.

“I rescued a kitten less than four weeks old that had been abandoned, and at that age, they cannot survive without any intervention, so I bottle fed that kitten…and got it into a local rescue,” he said.

He added that four kittens had been dumped in a cardboard box by a garage in Dodworth, and that a stray in Darfield had to be put to sleep due to neglect.

“We have seven colonies in the borough that I’m personally aware of, and more that other rescues are supporting. They are stretched to the limit.

“I’m not asking for any expenditure from the council,” he added.

“I’m just asking for support for the rescues, using social media and the website where possible, highlighting legislation about chipping, highlighting the benefits, medical and otherwise, of neutering cats.”

Leader of the council, Sir Steve Houghton CBE, added: “Some of the things we have seen are absolutely terrible.