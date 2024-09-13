Rotherham Council has agreed to put pressure on the government to abolish the two-child benefit cap, in a bid to lift kids out of poverty.

Following a debate during Wednesday’s (September 11) full council meeting, Labour, Liberal Democrat and some Independent councillors agreed to write to the government collectively to demand an end to the benefit cap, and give all primary school pupils free school meals.

The Conservatives did not support the motion.

Independent councillor Tabia Yaseen called for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped, and increasing numbers of children in Rotherham are living in poverty, and that the debate around the policy is a ‘moral’ one.

“It has robbed our families of the support they need to raise their children with dignity,” said Coun Yaseen.

“The crisis is directly tied to the cruel and punitive welfare policies…of our previous government, and very sadly continued by the Labour government.”

Coun Yaseen told the meeting that the number of children in poverty in Rotherham has increased by 27 per cent since 2014/15, and now stands at 18,550.

The meeting was also told Rotherham has seen a four fold increase in the number of food parcels distributed in the same time period, and the number of youngsters eligible for free school meals has also rocketed by 84 per cent.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said earlier this year that she will not make an “unfunded” pledge to lift the two-child benefit cap, which was introduced by the Conservatives in 2017.

Ms Reeves told the BBC she could not remove the cap without knowing where the £3bn annual cost “is going to come from”.

Cllr Chris Read, leader of the council, added that it was ‘tough’ being in government, and making ‘hard choices’.

“The Labour group’s backing this motion today, because we would have backed it in May.”

Cllr Zachary Collingham, leader of the Conservatives, said that the party would not support the motion.

Cllr Colingham added: “Most people accept that the freedom to start a family comes with responsibilities, and poor families need support.

“There’s a lot of ways to provide support, rather than just putting direct money into the hands of the parents continuously and without limit.”

The motion was passed following a vote.