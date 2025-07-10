Council acquires Dinnington high street property to push ahead with regeneration plans

Rotherham Council has completed the purchase of a key town centre property in Dinnington as part of its plans to deliver a multi-million-pound high street regeneration scheme.

The freehold for 40 Laughton Road, currently home to Max’s Pizza, has been acquired through delegated powers, marking another step forward in the Dinnington Regeneration Project.

The freehold means the council now owns the property outright, including the land it sits on, rather than leasing it. This gives the authority full control over the site’s future use and makes it easier to progress with plans to redevelop the area.

The site forms part of a block earmarked for demolition to make way for six new retail units, a modern market space, and improved public areas along Laughton Road. The scheme is backed by Levelling Up funding secured from central government in 2023.

Demolition and building work on the regeneration project is expected to begin once remaining properties are secured.

Kevin Fisher, assistant director for property and facilities management, signed off the decision on July 3, following negotiations with the property’s previous leaseholder. The move was made under powers granted by cabinet last year, allowing the council to purchase properties needed for the regeneration project.

A report said that acquiring the property is a key step in progressing the transformation of Dinnington town centre, with the aim of creating a high street that better serves both residents and businesses.

Max’s Pizza, which continues to operate from the site, is open seven days a week and trading as usual.

