Could this be Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid's next move?

Sheffield's outgoing Lord Mayor Magid Magid has revealed what he might do next, and the response has been phenomenal.

He has made the most of his year in the chains, during which his flamboyant style and outspoken attitude have won him legions of fans, while others have taken exception at his frequent departures from tradition.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid

His tenure as mayor draws to a close on May 15 and the Green Party councillor has announced he will not be re-standing in the upcoming council elections, leading to widespread speculation about what the future might hold for him.

READ MORE: Lord Mayor Magid Magid sends final message to Sheffield as he prepares to step down

He had remained uncharacteristically tight-lipped about his next step, saying only that he had chosen not to seek re-election as a ward councillor to give himself time to concentrate on other projects.

But today he hinted at what his next move might be, in a tweet which has already racked up well over 4,000 likes.

“Think I might run in the European Elections and stand as an MEP, so I can be part of the struggle to take on the atmosphere of fear, hate and division that is being fomented by far-right groups. What do you guys think?” he tweeted.

READ MORE: This is the staggering amount tourists spend in Sheffield every year

More than 400 people have replied so far, with the vast majority backing the proposal.

Alastair Ross responded: “That or stand for Sheffield Hallam at the next general election.”

Helen Peyton commented: “Do it! I’d vote for you.”

READ MORE: Historic Sheffield venue The Harley has announced shock closure with immediate effect

And Sally Lockey told him: “You've got my vote.”

But there could be a problem if he wishes to stand as a Green Party candidate, with Lily Clough replying: “What a shame the selections have already been done. You’d have been a great candidate.”

The UK has asked the European Union for a further delay to Brexit until June 30, which is more than a month after the European Parliamentary elections are due to be held on May 23.

The Prime Minister said that if MPs approve a deal ahead of that date, the UK should be able to leave before the elections take place, but that it would prepare to field candidates in case no agreement is reached in time.