Members of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee will next week (September 9) discuss the application of Cup and Co cafe and bistro on Worksop Road in Woodsetts.

According to the documents uploaded ahead of the meeting, the owner of the cafe wants permission to sell alcohol from Monday to Saturday between midday and 9.30pm.

Also, the cafe would like to sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve between midday and the same time the following day.

The document said three “other persons” living close to the premises objected to the plans – in the summer, the report added, the applicant and the three objectors had agreed to meet to talk about the plans.

It is reported that following the conciliation meeting the applicant made “an amendment to the application so as to reduce the hours sought for the sale of alcohol and the closing time of the premises by an hour and a half”.

The amendments to the application led to two of the objectors deciding to withdraw their representations – however, there is still one “other person” objecting to the plans.

The licensing sub-committee will hold this meeting at 10am next Monday (September 9) at Rotherham Town Hall.