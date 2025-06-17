Costs soar for new market and library as council seeks further £6m – pushing project cost to almost £40m
The project, originally expected to cost around £31.7 million when approved by the SYMCA in March 2023, has since seen a sharp rise in costs following further design and survey work. Investigations uncovered extensive structural challenges, including the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and asbestos, as well as the need for utility service upgrades. These findings have pushed the total cost to £40.9 million.
RMBC had already received £3.4 million from SYMCA for the scheme, and the latest full business case now seeks to increase the authority’s total contribution to £9.9 million—around 24 per cent of the total scheme cost. The remaining funding comes from a mix of central Government grants and council investment, including:
-
£8.9 million from the Future High Streets Fund
-
£13.9 million from the Town City Investment Fund
-
£8.2 million from Rotherham Council’s own capital programme
The scheme will deliver a new library, upgraded indoor and outdoor markets, and significant improvements to the surrounding public realm. The scheme is a central part of a wider regeneration effort to transform the town centre into a more vibrant, mixed-use space.
RMBC has defended the increased cost, saying it reflects essential safety and infrastructure upgrades and aligns with the town’s long-term economic vision.
The project is also expected to generate social value by reducing crime, and increasing employment opportunities.
Construction is already under way, with a planned three-year timeline. The council says it has committed to covering any further overruns and has built contingency funding into the contract.