Costa Coffee hopes to tempt both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans with plan for new shops near grounds

The coffee chain wants to demolish an old building at 443-447 Queens Road and build a new drive thru on the site.

The plans come just a fortnight after councillors agreed a drive thru could open opposite the Sheffield Wednesday ground on Penistone Road.

Urbana, who have submitted the application on behalf of Costa Coffee, say it would attract people from the southern part of Sheffield and visiting football fans.

“A Costa drive thru would not be suitable in a town centre or district centre and the location of it on a main arterial road is most suitable given the nature of the scheme.

“The KFC drive thru further north of the site serves as a reference to the suitability of the type of development in the area.

“The site is sustainably located and is surrounded by retail, leisure and business uses which are within walking distance.

“It would draw in visitors from southern parts of Sheffield and beyond, to the local area and potentially into the city centre.

“The site is also in very close proximity to Bramall Lane and thus it is anticipated that a large amount of external visitors would be drawn to the area on match days.”

The site would include internal seating for walk-in orders with 27 parking spaces outside.

The application adds: “The walking catchment covers several residential areas that would allow staff and visitors to access the site on foot.

“Equally, cycling would be made appealing by the proposed cycle storage on the north side of the retail unit.

“The site is in close proximity to public transport and the parking is in accordance with local guidelines and reduces the likelihood of off-site parking. Increased trip generation is minimal and the development will not have an impact on A61 Queens Road.”

As of February 2021, Costa had 2,681 coffee shops compared to 2,078 Greggs, 1,025 Starbucks and 648 Caffe Neros.