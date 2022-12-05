Cost of living: more than 31, 000 Sheffield children to get free food voucher

More than 31,000 children across Sheffield are expected to benefit from the scheme.

It comes as the lowest-priced food items have increased in cost by around 17 per cent over the 12 months to September 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said: “With the cost-of-living sky rocketing, it’s no secret that this winter is going to be tough for us all. But for our families on low incomes the holidays will be a particularly worrisome time as they think about how to keep enough food on the table and their houses sufficiently warm. That’s why I’m so pleased that we can continue this support as we have done for every school holiday since the pandemic began.”

The free £30 voucher will be funded through an extension to the Government’s Household Support Grant in response to rising food and energy costs.

Families received a £50 voucher over the summer holidays, this was a cut on the previous when the council gave out £90 for the six-week break.

Those eligible will receive a council letter with details of how to redeem their voucher this week.

Who is eligible for the free food vouchers

The vouchers will be sent to the following groups during the week commencing 5 December:

• Families who claim income-based Free School Meals

• Families who get income assessed Early Years Support (2-4 year olds)

• Young people leaving their care setting (Care Leavers)

More support

There will also be a range of free holiday activities available for eligible children and families where a healthy meal will also be provided – details of these are expected to be on the same letter as the voucher.

Coun Fox encouraged those in need to visit the council’s cost of living advice page here.

He added: “I’d also like to remind anyone who is facing financial hardship or is struggling with debt that the council has lots of different support available...So please do get in touch as we are here to help.”

