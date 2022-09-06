This is £257 more per month than a year ago, a 26 per cent rise.

Analysis was based on a family with two adults on average wages and typical bills for Sheffield, living in an averagely-priced semi-detached house on a variable mortgage.

The cost of household bills and mortgage payments for a typical family in Sheffield will hit a staggering £1,245 next month, exclusive analysis on behalf of The Star shows.

This family will be paying a combined £671.50 in utility bills and council tax from next month, after the new higher energy price cap hits – £189 higher than the same month last year. That is made up of £500 in monthly utilities and £171.50 in band D council tax.

They will also be forking out £745.25 on their monthly mortgage payment, £63.20 more than last year, as interest rates continue to climb.

Taken together, these bills will take up 30 per cent of our average couple's take-home pay, and that is before they pay their council tax.

The Star is campaigning for new Prime Minister Liz Truss:

Stop the cost of energy from going above double the levels seen last winter, for both households and businesses;

Help those on prepayment meters so they are no longer facing higher energy prices;