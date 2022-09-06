Cost of living crisis: This is how much bills will rise for ‘average’ Sheffield family next month
The cost of household bills and mortgage payments for a typical family in Sheffield will hit £1,245 next month, analysis for The Star shows.
This is £257 more per month than a year ago, a 26 per cent rise.
Analysis was based on a family with two adults on average wages and typical bills for Sheffield, living in an averagely-priced semi-detached house on a variable mortgage.
This family will be paying a combined £671.50 in utility bills and council tax from next month, after the new higher energy price cap hits – £189 higher than the same month last year. That is made up of £500 in monthly utilities and £171.50 in band D council tax.
They will also be forking out £745.25 on their monthly mortgage payment, £63.20 more than last year, as interest rates continue to climb.
Taken together, these bills will take up 30 per cent of our average couple's take-home pay, and that is before they pay their council tax.