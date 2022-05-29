The analysis of official data shows that average real wages will fall by around £493 a year compared to 2021.

The stark findings are published as the TUC brings together union leaders and workers at Sheffield Cathedral today (Monday, May 30) ahead of a national demonstration to demand better for working people.

The analysis shows the median salary in Sheffield in 2021 was £25,187. TUC analysis, based on Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, shows the value of wages in Sheffield will fall by around £493 as inflation outstrips the increase in wages.

The TUC says that the cost of living crisis means workers in Sheffield will lose £500 in real terms this year

The TUC says years of stagnating pay have left workers “badly exposed” to Britain’s cost of living crisis.

The union body says that without additional help from Government families will be pushed to breaking point this year.

The union says ministers must raise wages by:

Working with unions and employers on sector-wide fair pay agreements;

Frances O'Grady, General Secretary of the TUC, said on the cost of living crisis: "Ministers must do far more to get pay rising and to protect workers from skyrocketing household costs"

Raising the minimum wage to at least £10 an hour now;

Boosting key worker pay in the public sector to at least meet the cost of living.

‘We’re marching on June 18 to demand better for all workers’

And reduce household costs by:

Bill Adams, the Yorkshire regional secretary of the TUC, is backing a march and rally to demand better Government action on the cost of living crisis

Introducing a windfall tax on energy companies and using the funds to provide struggling households with energy grants;

Rolling out a rapid programme of home insulation;

Boosting universal credit and sick pay.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “People shouldn’t be struggling to cover the basics. But pay packets in Sheffield have taken a rapid fall – in real terms – in just 12 months.

“And years of wage stagnation have left workers badly exposed to Britain’s cost of living crisis. Families are struggling to cope with soaring bills and prices.

“Things can’t go on like this. Ministers must do far more to get pay rising and to protect workers from skyrocketing household costs.

“That means sitting down with unions and employers to develop industry-wide fair pay agreements. And it means it means imposing a windfall tax on energy profits and using the money raised to give hard-pressed households energy grants – not loans.

“We’re marching on June 18 to demand better for all workers.”

TUC Regional Secretary for Yorkshire and the Humber Bill Adams added: “We’re bringing unions, local workers, and community activists together to say enough is enough.

“The Government must do more to help working people have a decent standard of living.

“Now is the time for workers to come together.”

The meeting at Sheffield Cathedral will start at 7pm. Speakers include TUC Deputy General Secretary Paul Nowak, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, CWU General Secretary Dave Ward, NEU Deputy General Secretary Niamh Sweeney and speakers from the Royal College of Midwives, Better Buses for South Yorkshire, the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign among others.

The TUC is holding a national march and rally in London to demand real pay rises for every worker – and a real living wage for all.

Trade unions are providing coaches from across the country to help people attend.

To find out more information about the rally, and for contact details to book a place on a coach, visit www.tuc.org.uk/DemandBetter

