Cost of hiring space for covid compliant meetings in Barnsley almost £4,000

Legislation which allowed council meetings to be held virtually from April 2020 expired in May 2021, meaning councils have to hire large venues to ensure social distancing guidelines were met.

Meetings with fewer staff can be accommodated in the usual venue at the town hall, but larger meetings can’t safely be held there.

The cost of hiring the Civic for council meetings between May 19 and December 31 2021 was £3,882.50.

Barnsley Town hall.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “As a council we made the best use of technology to allow meetings to go ahead in difficult circumstances through the pandemic.

“We are pleased to be able to hold in-person meetings once again. However we do believe it would help to allow some meetings, or some individuals to take part in some meetings, through virtual means.

“This would allow those elected members, and council officers acting in support, to take part even if they are required to self-isolate.