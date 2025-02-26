Cost of burials and cremations to rise

Barnsley residents may soon see an increase in the cost of burials and cremations, as the council puts forward budget proposals that include a six per cent rise in fees for various services.

Under the proposed changes, the cost of purchasing a right of burial for a grave that accommodates two people would increase by £66.44, bringing the total to £1,174. The pre-purchase cost for a grave would also rise by £77.40, bringing the total to £1,367. Renewals for a right of burial for 50 years would go up by £15.42, bringing the new charge to £272.

Additionally, the interment fee for a burial is set to increase by £64.44, which would raise the fee to £1,138. The increase in costs also extends to other discretionary services such as headstone inscriptions, memorial vases, and kerbstones, all seeing a six per cent rise in line with market trends.

In a move to stay competitive, the council has proposed an 11.4 per cent decrease in direct cremation fees. This reduction comes in response to growing competition from cheaper cremation services offered outside of the borough.

The proposed fee increases are part of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s efforts to address growing budget pressures and the rising costs of providing burial and cremation services.

If the proposals are approved at the full council meeting tomorrow (February 27), these new fees would help the council meet the rising demand for burial and cremation services in the coming years while balancing the pressures of maintaining these essential services.