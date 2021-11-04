COP26: The secret to Sheffield's success in winning the war on emissions

Councillor Douglas Johnson, co-operative executive for climate change, environment and transport, said the number of cycling and walking routes in Sheffield is growing.

Researchers from the University of Southampton ranked the country’s biggest 25 urban centres for their sustainability – and the Steel City, once an industrial powerhouse, came out on top.

A comparatively high volume of renewable energy production and its wide-open green spaces (such as the third of the city that sits within the Peak District) helped it to top the table.

But councillor Douglas Johnson, co-operative executive for climate change, environment and transport and Green Party leader, said it was a good community of people supporting each other that was to thank for the city’s success and that such collaboration is crucial to tackling the climate crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Douglas Johnson, co-operative executive for climate change, environment and transport, said the number of cycling and walking routes in Sheffield is growing.

He said: “It’s pleasing to see Sheffield rated as the most sustainable city in the UK and there is certainly a lot to be happy about in our home city: there are plenty of trees and parks, despite the notorious street tree-felling.

“There is a reasonably good public transport network, even if buses are being squeezed with the national driver shortage and it is still too cheap and easy to drive a car along a bus route.

“The network of cycling and walking routes is growing.

“There is still a reasonable stock of council housing, which is gradually being insulated.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, co-operative executive for climate change, environment and transport, said the number of cycling and walking routes in Sheffield is growing.

“There is a lot more to do, though, and it needs to be done more urgently than ever to reduce carbon emissions.

“One thing that helps make Sheffield sustainable is a good community of people willing to help each other out, in the business sector and in the voluntary and community sectors. Collaboration and innovation are going to be really important to tackle climate change and to continue making the city more sustainable.