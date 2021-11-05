COP26: Sheffield Council hosts environmental event during international climate talks

It coincides with world leaders meeting for crucial talks on the climate crisis at COP26 which is being held in Glasgow.

The council has organised a regional roadshow at Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, on Saturday, November 6 from 11am to 3.30pm.

Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance partnered with the council to showcase community projects contributing towards Sheffield’s target of becoming net zero by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hapa Zome - the art of leaf bashing - is one of the activities on offer at Sheffield Council\'s COP26 event at Kelham Island Museum.

There will be a programme of talks on sustainable food and urban conservation and activities running throughout the day.

People will be able to talk with councillors, local businesses and experts and staff from the council’s sustainability team, taste food and drink made in Sheffield from surplus and local food produce by Food Works and Regather, sample Minor Figures oat milk and try Hapa Zome – the art of leaf bashing – with the council’s community forestry team.

What’s the programme times for the regional roadshow?

11:00 OPENING – Refreshments and Hapa Zome activity

12:00 SUSTAINABLE FOOD TALKS

Opening by Councillor Terry Fox Keynote Speech – Councillor Douglas Johnson Natures Urban Harvest; How Regather makes community apple juice in Sheffield- Gareth Roberts, Regather Fair and Sustainable Food for Sheffield – Rene Meijer, Food Works

13:30 URBAN GREENING TALKS

Trees and the climate in Sheffield – Catherine Nuttgens, Sheffield City Council Urban Nature Recovery – Nicky Rivers, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust

15:30 CLOSE

How is Sheffield Council tackling the climate emergency?

Next week, the council’s climate change transitional committee will discuss the authority’s 10 Point Plan for tackling the climate emergency.

It is a key part of the council’s One Year Plan which sets out a framework for how the council will work with residents, partners and businesses to develop and deliver action to tackle the crisis.