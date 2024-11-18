Conversion of former family social club into new flats in Sheffield gets go-ahead
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have decided to approve the plans for a building with new flats on the vacant site of the former St Cuthbert’s Family Social Club site opposite the Northern General Hospital on Horndean Road.
As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) explained in July – when the proposal was submitted - the applicant JEM Developments Ltd was looking for planning permission for a new building with 20 flats, parking, landscaping and access.
The overgrown site has been vacant for 17 years – although it had planning consent twice without works being carried out – and it is immediately adjacent to St Cuthbert’s Church.
The proposed development will be part four-storey (northern element of the building) and part three-storey (southern element of the building) in height and will step down in consideration of the adjacent St Cuthbert’s Church, the planning document added.
Although 19 flats are being proposed, only eight parking spaces would be provided.
The document said: “This level of parking is considered to be appropriate for the size and type of the proposed units as well as car ownership within the local area.”
