Convenience store on busy Sheffield road will be able to stay open longer hours
The owners of 418 Store had applied to Sheffield Council’s licensing sub-committee to extend their current opening hours — 9am to 11pm daily — to the following:
9am to 3am, Sunday to Thursday
9am to 5am, Friday and Saturday
However, following a lengthy discussion, the committee approved a modified version of the proposal. The store will now be allowed to open from 9am to 3am, seven days a week.
As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the application drew a total of eight objections from local residents, as well as concerns from two councillors and Sheffield Public Health.
In documents submitted ahead of the hearing, a representative from Sheffield Public Health opposed the extension of alcohol off-sales, citing concerns about the Licensing Act’s objectives — specifically relating to public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder.
Residents and councillors also raised fears about potential increases in anti-social behaviour, crime, and general disorder in the area. During the meeting, committee members heard that incidents of anti-social behaviour and sexual assault in the area have risen. While it was acknowledged that 481 Store was not directly linked to these issues, alcohol-related problems on Ecclesall Road were described as a broader concern.
In response, the applicant stated that they have taken all reasonable steps to prevent anti-social behaviour near the store. They also argued that longer opening hours would support the business financially, noting that cities like Manchester attract more people and businesses partly because they allow venues and shops to operate later — unlike Sheffield, where many close by 10pm on weekends.
Ultimately, the committee granted the extension but imposed a compromise: the store may now operate until 3am every day, rather than the 5am weekend closing originally requested.