More than 40 representations have been sent to oppose the opening of a second takeaway right on an existing KFC site in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highway committee will next week (January 9) discuss the proposal to erect a Dunkin restaurant with a drive-thru in an area of currently underused car parking within “the curtilage of KFC” on the corner of Queens Road and Charlotte Road.

The proposal includes the said erection of a new single-storey building for use as a restaurant, kitchen, staff areas and drive-thru window; new pedestrian access from Queens Road, formation of a new drive-thru lane; laying out of ten new car parking spaces; the creation of outdoor seating area, retaining the existing access from Charlotte Road and the creation of bin storage area.

The proposed restaurant would be situated in front of the gable wall of the existing building forming the southern site boundary.

The application has sparked quite a controversy as more than 40 letters have been submitted to object to the development – including one from City Ward councillors.

They said: “Queens Road is already a hostile route for walkers and cyclists due to the high level of motor traffic.

“An extended drive-thru facility would encourage even more motor traffic, and plans to improve the active travel route from Charlotte Road to East Bank Road will be disrupted and made more dangerous by drivers entering and exiting the site. We support the objections made by the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust.

“In addition, Sheffield City Council has declared climate and nature emergency and this application to increase motor traffic and hard surfacing is at odds with both of these declarations.

“The application has potential conflicts with Sheffield Council’s Waterways Strategy, Development Framework and National Planning Policy Framework. The quality and siting of the cycle parking is unacceptable and insufficient.

“We would like to see the removal of the additional “drive-thru” aspect, as well as the bigger car park. We would instead like to see infrastructure that enables walking and cycling to the site.”

Others, including members from the above-mentioned Sheaf and Porter River Trust, added their concerns about overdevelopment, congestion, litter and conflict.