Controversial plans to build apartments on former Sheffield nursery go before councillors

Councillors are being advised to approve outline plans for a block of up to 10 apartments at the former Daisy Chain nursery on Langsett Road at Oughtibridge.

The nursery had a damning inspection in March 2019 when it received an “inadequate” Ofsted rating for all four of the inspection categories.

It later closed down and plans were submitted to build apartments. The first set of plans were withdrawn following dozens of objections.

The nursery.

The plans were then revised and submitted again and officers are now recommending councillors approve them.

An initial round of public consultation in November 2020 had 46 objections, including local councillor Julie Grocutt and Bradfield Parish Council. An additional consultation in May 2021 prompted a further 19 complaints.

Residents say the apartments would overlook neighbouring properties and mean a loss of privacy, would be an overdevelopment and add to existing traffic and parking problems on a one-way system..

Bradfield Parish councillor Terry Barrow said: “There is insufficient parking and the majority of on street spaces are already taken up by other flats.

“The issues of overdevelopment, access and capacity of local infrastructure have not been addressed by the revised plans.

“There is a reduction in parking from the previous version of the scheme which will aggravate existing issues.

“Access has been moved opposite the road into River View estate causing further highway safety issues in one of the worst accident black spots in the city.”

Planning officers say the flat roofed building would not detract from the character of the area, or harm the amenities of existing residents.

They add: “There is no landscaping of value on this previously developed site and it is within easy reach of public transport services and local shopping facilities.

“The density is acceptable and the highways can accommodate the traffic without detriment to safety or the efficient operation of the network. The scheme will boost the overall supply of new homes.”