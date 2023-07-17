Plans to build more than 200 new houses on a huge piece of farmland close to a golf club is to be debated at Rotherham Council’s planning meeting.

The proposals centre around outline plans to develop 217 homes on an 8.3ha site on Shrogswood Road, Broom, Rotherham – south of Sheep Cote Road and north of some agricultural fields with Sitwell Golf Club to the south.

A supporting document to the committee shows that the plans from applicant Ernest V Waddington Ltd include the erection of 217 properties with a mix of apartments, semi-detached, detached and townhouses varying from one to five bedrooms.

A masterplan indicates the properties could include 18 one and two-bed apartments, 134 two and three-bed townhouses and semi-detached properties and 65 three, four and five-bedroom detached dwellings at the proposed new estate.

217 new houses could be built very close to the popular Sitwell Golf Club.

The council was told to enter into a legal agreement with the developer under Section 106 to secure affordable housing (25 per cent of the total) and Education Contribution.

The applicant would also be responsible for paying a commuted sum of £500 per dwelling towards sustainable transport measures, a maximum of £12,000 towards improvements to footpaths and £57,989.83 towards bus stops.

And the developer would also need to build a Local Equipped Area of Play (LEAP) and pay £6,000 towards improvements to the Barfield Avenue allotment site in Whiston.

A report ahead of the planning committee says that originally 91 letters of objection – including comments from Whiston Parish Council, the Local MP and the Local Action Group (Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG) – have been received alongside two letters of support.

Among the concerns raised were issues over drainage, loss of green space, increase in pollution, noise and additional impact on Worrygoose Roundabout.

The main concern cited by objectors was over traffic issues, which was mentioned the most in the letters.

Those supporting the development believed that the new estate would “benefit younger families” due to good access to local amenities such as schools, hospitals, shops, with a need for more housing also cited.

When amended drawings and supporting documents were submitted by the applicant, those who previously objected to the plans were notified – which resulted in 41 new letters, including 15 new residents.

The application is recommended for approval.