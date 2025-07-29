Controversial Hoyland North site, earmarked for 765 homes, moves closer to development

Plans to build hundreds of new homes in Hoyland North are moving forward, with a planning application expected following further technical assessments by a developer, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has confirmed.

At a full council meeting on July 24, Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, provided an update in response to a question from Councillor Andy Wray, who raised concerns about public opposition to the frameworks that will shape the area.

Cllr Robin Franklin said Barnsley’s strategic housing team is working with a developer that has shown “firm interest” in the Hoyland North site, which he described as “a long-term priority for the council.”

He added that the developer has already carried out “significant intrusive ground investigations,” which will help shape the design and identify any remediation work needed. A pre-application enquiry is expected later this year, followed by a planning application.

The council is also working with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Homes England to accelerate delivery. Hoyland residents will have the chance to provide feedback on the proposed site layout and design as part of the formal planning process.

Hoyland North is one of several large sites earmarked for development in Barnsley’s Local Plan, adopted in 2019. As part of that process, a Masterplan Framework was drawn up to guide development of the area, which lies just north of Hoyland Common and covers housing and employment land allocations.

The vision set out in the framework is to create a high-quality, mixed-use community comprising around 765 new homes and 37 hectares of employment land, supported by green infrastructure and new community facilities.

A central feature of the plan is a series of cricket ovals and a pavilion, designed to form the “heart” of the new neighbourhood and provide a focus for social and community activity. The framework also places a strong emphasis on health, biodiversity, drainage, recreation, and sustainability, aiming to integrate the new development with existing communities while providing safe, accessible links to services in Hoyland and new employment opportunities along the Dearne Valley Parkway.

The Hoyland Masterplans, including those for the south, west and north of the area, were met with fierce opposition when first approved throughout 2019 and 2020, particularly over the scale of development, relocation of sports facilities, and loss of green space. Despite this, the council maintains that the site remains essential to meeting Barnsley’s long-term housing and economic needs.