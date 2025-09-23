A controversial housing development that will see 41 homes and a number of apartment blocks added to a residential area has moved onto the next stage.

Back in July 2021, Sheffield City Council granted conditional approval to a new housing development for land off Newstead Avenue in Frecheville.

The proposals had seen a number of detractors, with 12 people sending in objections to the council’s planning board.

The plans will see new roads and parking built to accommodate the new homes, with two four-storey and one three-storey blocks of apartments comprising off 36 flats being erected.

A green space has been torn down as plans for a new housing development that will see the construction of two four-storey apartment blocks in a residential area move forward. | Google Earth

Objectors described the development as ‘unsightly’, with the flats being too large and contrasting with the design in the area.

Further concerns were raised about the how it would result in the loss of ‘so much greenery’.

Satellite imagery already shows how much of the previously green area has been cleared over the years, however an important next step in the development has now been taken.

Following conditions set by the council back in 2021, developers had to seek additional approval from highways officers and submit drawings to the local authority.

On September 22, 2025, after a number of amendments, these drawings have been approved.

Plans show how two currently disconnected sides of Newstead Way will be joined together, with rows of streets for parking and separation of the houses to be produced.

A planning officer said: “Multiple items were initially identified as needing attention, and the agent responded by submitting revised drawings which addressed these points.

“Therefore, the submitted drawings are considered to be acceptable and to meet the requirements of the condition.

“On this basis, it is advised that the amended details are approved and are required to remain in force.”