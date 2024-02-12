Controversial development on a pocket of land described as ‘gem of biodiversity’ to go ahead in Sheffield

19 homes will be built on land described as "gem of biodiversity".

Sheffield Council’s planning officers have granted permission to developer Camstead Ltd to build 19 new homes on Junction Road, Woodhouse.

The proposed development will contain 19 houses, made up of 10 three-bedroom and nine four-bedroom homes.

A design and access statement said: “The site’s existing condition appears to be that of a partially regenerating brownfield land, where vegetation and trees are slowly returning to the site.

There is evidence for fly-tipping on the site, a document says.

However, the application received 19 comments from people living around the site and all 19 of them objected – including representatives from the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

A resident said: “We have lived here for 27 years and the main reason was to enjoy the rural location in a Sheffield environment. This pocket of land is a gem of biodiversity. Since the closure of the scrap yard, it is edged by mainly mature silver birch trees leading to a wooded section of mainly silver birch and willow trees, with many oak, holly, hawthorn and ash saplings.

“Removal of all this diversity adds to air pollution which is already high in Sheffield which is already known to be high hence the introduction of speed limits due to the hazard of air pollution.”

This resident added that the site was a “hidden treasure”.

Other objectors raised issues with increased traffic, noise and disturbance in the area.

Despite all this, the development has been granted permission with the case officer saying it was “reasonably well designed and of an acceptable density for this semi-rural location”.