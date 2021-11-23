The Clean Air Zone will be implemented next year and it will mean that drivers of taxis, lorries, buses, coaches and vans will have to pay a daily charge to drive in the city centre if their vehicle does not meet the Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol emissions standard.

It follows an order by the Government to drastically reduce air pollution as soon as possible as Sheffield has exceeded legal levels of nitrogen dioxide for more than 10 years and air pollution is contributing to 500 early deaths a year.

Map of where the most polluting vehicles will be charged in Sheffield Council\\\'s Clean Air Zone for the city centre. © Crown copyright and database rights 2021 OS licence number 100018816.

The consultation, which is open until December 17, focuses on the support that will be available to help drivers upgrade to cleaner vehicles to avoid the charge.

It can be found here: www.sheffield.gov.uk/cleanair

Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for transport, climate change and the environment, said: “We are asking for comments so we can work together towards the common good of clean air. This is really important for the health of everyone in the city, and especially those who spend their days on the roads where they are most affected by toxic air pollution.”

What support will be available to upgrade vehicles to avoid Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone?

Example of a Clean Air Zone-compliant electric van, which Sheffield Council said is available for local businesses to trial

Sheffield was given £20.4 million of funding to support upgrades through grants and loans.

There will be up to £16,000 available for drivers of buses, coaches, lorries and other large vehicles to go towards retrofitting or buying or leasing a replacement vehicle.

For van drivers, up to £1,000 will be available to upgrade to a compliant diesel or petrol van, or £3,500 to upgrade to electric.

Taxi drivers will get up to £1,500 to upgrade to a compliant diesel or petrol van or £3,000 to upgrade to an electric vehicle.

More money will be available for hackney carriage taxis to reflect the higher cost of making vehicles fully wheelchair accessible.

This will be:

Up to £5,000 to upgrade to a replacement compliant petrol or diesel vehicle Up to £4,000 to retrofit a drivers’ current Euro 5 vehicle to become complaint Up to £10,000 to upgrade to an electric or zero-emissions capable vehicle

Owners of licensed hackney carriages also have the option to hand in their licence for their non-compliant taxi and trade in their plates in return for £4,000.

How much is the Sheffield Clean Air Zone charge?

The zone will cover the inner ring road and city centre, including Park Square and the A61 / Parkway junction.

Taxis and vans that do not meet the emission standards will be charged £10 a day and coaches, buses and lorries will be charged £50 a day.

It will be enforced using automatic number plate recognition cameras.

What vehicles are exempt from Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone?

The council decided not to charge private cars and motorbikes, emergency service vehicles, local charities who operate minibuses and businesses which have ordered a compliant vehicle but have not received it due to waiting lists or supply chain delays.