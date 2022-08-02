Consultation launched for 450 new homes at expanding Waverley community near Sheffield

David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes have asked for the public’s feedback on proposals to deliver new homes on land at the South Eastern part of the community, on the former Orgreave coking plant.

The plans include up to 450 one to four bedroom homes, of which one third will be allocated as affordable housing.

A new public footpath is also proposed along the lake, as well as links to the new Highwall Park.

Outline permission was granted for the site as part of the overall masterplan, and developers say they are consulting with residents before submitting a detailed reserved matters application.

They add that he development will bring a range of benefits to the area, including “much needed new homs”, retail facilities, increased custom for shops and services and construction employment opportunities.

When complete, the 740-acre site will be transformed into a “sustainable community” of 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities, and 310-acres of green open space.

Plans for a £2m medical centre to serve the community has also been approved by Rotherham Council.

The primary health centre will serve up to serve 6,000 residents, at the end of the new high street on Stephenson Way.

Harworth also built a primary school in partnership with Rotherham Borough Council, Waverley Junior Academy, which opened in Autumn 2020.