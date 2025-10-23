Consultation backs CCTV expansion in Barnsley’s school transport taxis

A majority of respondents to a Barnsley Council consultation have backed proposals to expand the use of CCTV to private hire vehicles operating home-to-school transport contracts.

The proposals will be discussed by the council’s General Licensing Regulatory Board on 29 October, following a six-week public consultation held between September 5 and October 17.

According to a report from the Service Director for Public Protection, the council received ten responses to the consultation. Six were in favour of the plans, three were opposed, and one respondent became supportive after receiving further clarification.

The move follows a pilot scheme earlier this year, funded through the Transport Innovation Fund, which saw CCTV installed in all of Barnsley’s hackney carriage vehicles. The pilot aimed to improve passenger and driver safety, particularly during unsociable hours.

Under the new proposals, surplus funds from that scheme would be used to fit CCTV systems in private hire vehicles contracted for school transport. The council said this would help safeguard children and support drivers who sometimes face challenging behaviour from passengers.

The report states that while the council will provide the CCTV systems, ownership will transfer to the vehicle proprietors upon installation. The council would, however, remain the data controller and responsible for footage collected.

All participating vehicles would be required to display warning signs and ensure CCTV systems are properly maintained. Drivers would also have to confirm the equipment is working at the start of each shift and report any issues immediately.

Concerns raised during the consultation included the quality of the initial installations in hackney carriage vehicles and practical issues such as vehicle swapping, parental consent, and data protection.

One respondent wrote that they supported CCTV in principle but urged the council to “carefully consider the practicalities of vehicle swaps and the importance of parental consultation”.

In response to concerns over earlier installations, the council said the original installers had been removed from the scheme. A statement of reassurance from supplier ACSS has since been provided to licensed drivers.

Members of the licensing board are now being asked to consider the consultation responses and recommend the proposed amendments to the Taxi and Private Hire Licensing Policy for Cabinet approval.

The council’s full Taxi and Private Hire Licensing Policy, first adopted in March 2022, is available on its website.