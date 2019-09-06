Constituents speak out after Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara ‘postpones’ resignation

Residents based in the Hallam constituency had mixed opinions of the MP but the majority of responses were negative.

Pete O’Donovan, 62 said: “I’d like him out, he’s not a proper MP. I think he’s a bit of a joke to be honest and it’s shameful to have him representing the constituency.”

O’Mara pledged to constituents that he would step down as the Sheffield Hallam MP, but soon after, he postponed his resignation leading many people to believe that this could be a plan to enable him to scoop up a sum of £22,500 if he is to stand in another election.

Siobhan Mandy, 21

John, 73 said: “I just don’t think he’s very effective, embarrassment really, is his resignation just about the money because I don’t blame him.

Siobhan Mandy, 21 said: “Most MPs are trying to get out while they still can, it is no surprise that he is resigning, given the fact that it doesn’t seem like his point of view is getting across. If he’s going to postpone his resignation and get a payout he’s just doing what every other MP is trying to do. I don’t mind Jared I really hope it works out for him to be honest.”

Kitty Evans, 42 said: “It’s all a bit of a mess really, I think everyone was surprised when he won the election and I think none more so than him so it’s almost as if there was no plan or strategy for when he actually became an MP and he was just out of his depth really.

“For the people of Sheffield Hallam has he been a good MP I’m going to have to say probably not.”

Kitty Evans

Jenny, 69 said: “I just think it’s appalling that Nick Clegg was outed for someone who is clearly so incompetent. It seems a shocker that he could get a payout as he hasn’t done any work at all for the past two years.”

Allison, 60 said: “It’s like he’s unwell and it’s important that we don’t pillory people when they’re unwell. Maybe him resigning sooner rather than later would be useful for the people of Sheffield.

“I think there’s probably more to his resignation than we know and It’s important that we don’t all turn into avenging people and make things worse.”

She added: “If he does get some money It would be better if he gave it to a mental health charity.”