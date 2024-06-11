Conservatives won’t stand in Rotherham as general election candidates announced
The Conservatives’ Laila Cunningham was marked as ‘nomination withdrawn’ when the deadline passed on Friday – leaving the Conservative party with no candidate standing in Rotherham.
A spokesperson for the party told the BBC that the nomination had been withdrawn at “short notice due to a change in circumstances”.
The seat has been held by Labour’s Sarah Champion since 2012, who had a majority of 3,121 at the last election in 2019.
Ms Champion will defend her seat in the next general election on July 4 and will face challengers from the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, the Greens, the Yorkshire Party, the Workers Party of Great Britain and an Independent.
Here are all the candidates standing in Rotherham:
Ishtiaq Ahmad, Independent
David Michael Atkinson, Yorkshire Party
Adam Jonathon Carter, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal
Sarah Champion, Labour Party
John Paul Cronly, Reform UK
Taukir Iqbal, Workers Party of Britain – For Gaza
Tony Mabbott, Green Party
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
Oliver John Edward Giuseppe Harvey, Local Conservatives
John Healey, Labour Party
Tom Hill, Green Party
Paul Horton, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal
Robert Redfern Watson, Workers Party of Britain
Adam Wood, Reform UK
Rother Valley
Tony Harrison, Reform UK
Paul Neville Martin, Green Party
Jake Richards, Labour Party
Alexander Paul Thomas Stafford, Local Conservatives
Colin David Taylor, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal