Conservatives won’t stand in Rotherham as general election candidates announced

The Conservative Party has not put forward a candidate for the general election in Rotherham.

The Conservatives’ Laila Cunningham was marked as ‘nomination withdrawn’ when the deadline passed on Friday – leaving the Conservative party with no candidate standing in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for the party told the BBC that the nomination had been withdrawn at “short notice due to a change in circumstances”.

The seat has been held by Labour’s Sarah Champion since 2012, who had a majority of 3,121 at the last election in 2019.

Ms Champion will defend her seat in the next general election on July 4 and will face challengers from the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, the Greens, the Yorkshire Party, the Workers Party of Great Britain and an Independent.

Here are all the candidates standing in Rotherham:

Ishtiaq Ahmad, Independent

David Michael Atkinson, Yorkshire Party

Adam Jonathon Carter, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal

Sarah Champion, Labour Party

John Paul Cronly, Reform UK

Taukir Iqbal, Workers Party of Britain – For Gaza

Tony Mabbott, Green Party

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

Oliver John Edward Giuseppe Harvey, Local Conservatives

John Healey, Labour Party

Tom Hill, Green Party

Paul Horton, Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal

Robert Redfern Watson, Workers Party of Britain

Adam Wood, Reform UK

Rother Valley

Tony Harrison, Reform UK

Paul Neville Martin, Green Party

Jake Richards, Labour Party

Alexander Paul Thomas Stafford, Local Conservatives