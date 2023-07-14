The Local Conservatives claimed victory in a key by-election in Dinnington, with the town remaining a Tory stronghold ahead of next year’s general election and all-out local elections.

Local Conservatives candidate and business owner, Julia Hall, came out on top last night as she was announced the winner of the by-election in Dinnington, beating Labour by 244 votes.

She was able to increase her party’s vote share in the historic mining town after her predecessor, former Conservative councillor Charlie Wooding, stepped down from Rothertham Council following a suspension over attendance issues.

Ms Hall told the Local Democracy Service: “I’m excited, proud. I can’t wait to represent the ward where my family lives and my business is.

Julia Hall

“I loved being part of a team, they are amazing. It’s just nice and I’m humbled. I’m a little bit speechless – which is not me. It’s overwhelming, I think. I’ll do my best.

“I just love people and helping people, so that’s all I want to do. I’m ready.”

Alexander Stafford, the Rother Valley MP, was very much involved in the campaign.

He said Ms Hall’s win sent a clear message: the Conservatives are “here to stay” in the Rother Valley.

Mr Stafford said: “It’s a clear vindication that the Conservatives are winning in Rother Valley and winning in Dinnington.

“It’s a very, very good win; better than last time and it shows we’re here to stay.

“It’s a clear message from Dinnington that we’re not going to be neglected by Rotherham Council.

“We’ve got £12m from the government, we have to make sure Rotherham Council spends it wisely. The other message was to stop building in the green belts and start listening to us now.

“Rotherham needs to remember that it’s a borough council, not just a town council.”

Ms Hall is joining fellow Conservative councillors Sophie Castledine-Dack and Ben Whomersley in Dinnington.

Results

Julz Hall, Local Conservatives 1064

Tony Harrison, Reform UK 61

Peter Robert Key, Yorkshire Party 28

Paul Neville Martin, The Green Party 59

Matt Mears, Liberal Democrats 262

Dave Smith, Independent 196

John Vjestica, Labour Party 820

Electorate: 9,117

Ballot Papers Issued: 2,496

Spoilt papers: 6