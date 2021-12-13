Conservatives defeated by Labour and Lib Dems in Rotherham by-election
Rotherham Conservatives lost two seats in a by-election last night, to Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Voters in Anston and Woodsetts, and Aughton and Swallownest, took to the polls to elect RMBC councillors after the resignation of Conservative councillors in both wards.
In Anston and Woodsetts, councillor Drew Tarmey for the Lib Dems gained the seat from the Conservatives, with 1, 016 votes – 38.6 per cent.
Turn out for the ward was 28 per cent.
Emma Jane Mcclure, former Conservative councillor, won the seat at May’s election with 1,020 votes, but stood down due to caring commitments.
In Aughton and Swallownest, Labour’s councillor Robert Taylor gained the seat with 645 votes.
Former Conservative councillor Jack Austin, who stood down due to business commitments, won the seat in May with a majority of 666 .
Turn out for the ward was 19.9 per cent.
Rotherham’s former UKIP leader Allen Cowles won just six votes for the Rotherham Democratic Party in Anston and Woodsetts.
The Conservatives gained 20 seats in May’s election, and are now down to 18, but still hold the majority opposition.
FULL RESULTS
ANSTON AND WOODSETTS
Allen Cowles Rotherham Democratic Party Six votes
Charles David Dowsing Foulstone The Green Party 63 votes
Jonathan Charles Ireland Independent 118 votes
Clive Robert Jepson Independent 189 votes
Adrian John Knight Conservative Party 686 votes
Drew Simon Tarmey Liberal Democrats 1016 (ELECTED)
Simon Andrew Tweed Labour Party 533 votes
Christopher Michael Whitwood Yorkshire Party 20 votes
Aughton and Swallownest
Jack Bannan Yorkshire Party 35 votes
Louisa Kathryn Barker The Green Party 59 votes
Mark Lambert Liberal Democrats 14 votes
Paul Marshall Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 32 votes
Julia Helen Mitchell Conservative Party 496 votes
Gavin Peter Shawcroft Rotherham Democratic Party 15 votes
Robert Paul Taylor Labour Party 645 (ELECTED)