Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has drawn criticism from all sides after seeming to support Israel’s decision to ban a Sheffield MP from travelling to the country before deporting her.

Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed, who represents Sheffield Central and fellow Labour MP Yuan Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley in Berkshire, were both denied entry to the country after flying there from Luton on Saturday as part of a Parliamentary delegation.

It is understood that the pair were detained for a short period of time before being deported.

The decision has been highly controversial, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterating the stance that the UK government are hoping to help negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, and return Israeli hostages.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has come under fire for her response to Sheffield MP Abtisam Mohamed's deportation from Israel when visiting as part of a parliamentary delegation. | National World

Issuing a statement, Mr Lammy said: "It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.

"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

"The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza ."

On the ‘Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg’ show last night, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch seemingly supported Israel’s stance, taking it as an opportunity to critique the governing party.

She told the BBC One presenter: “Countries should be able to control their borders.

“What I think is shocking is that we have MPs in Labour who other countries will not allow through, I think that's very significant."

Mrs Badenoch then turned to X (formerly Twitter), writing “Unlike China, Israel is our ally and a democracy.

“A good Foreign [Secretary] would be able to make that distinction.

“Perhaps Labour MPs should put UK national interest first and do their jobs instead of campaigning for airports in Kashmir or promoting Hamas propaganda in parliament.”

The comments have received backlash from both sides of the aisle, with Richard Fuller, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury saying ‘any member of parliament who goes on an official trip should be, I would think, welcomed in any country,’ to Times Radio.

It has been reported that Ms Mohamaed and Ms Yang are ‘alright’ and returned home safely.

