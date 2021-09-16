Concerns raised to Barnsley Council’s adult social care department up 20 per cent

In 2020/21, the adult social care department received 2,023 concerns, up from 1,695 received in 2019/20, according to a report.

An annual report into adult social care in Barnsley by Robert Dyson, independent chair of Barnsley safeguarding adults board, also found that the percentage of concerns raised about abuse in adults’ homes increased by 11 per cent in 2020/21.

The report states that the increase “suggests that training to support workers and volunteers to recognise and report financial abuse has been successful.

Town Hall.

“Sadly many adults were victims of scams or abuse by family and friends, who were trusted with money and bank cards, as a result of having to shield due to health vulnerabilities,” it adds.

The percentage of safeguarding concerns about adults living in care homes dropped from 44 per cent to 37 per cent this year, which has been put down to a reduced number of adults in care homes, and fewer visits byfamily and professionals.

“Self-neglect and hoarding continue to be of concern,” adds the report.

“Despite considerable effort to improve the working practices and the training of staff, we are still seeing cases of chronic neglect and severe hoarding.

“I am confident that we have a better understanding of issues that can often lead to a person becoming isolated, self-neglecting and potentially then living in very poor circumstances; for example, the death of someone who has played an important role in their lives,” Mr Dyson adds.

“We will continue to work hard at making an impact in those cases that come to the attention of services, but my plea is that members of the public be prepared to contact services to let them know of any individual who may be starting to decline in this way.