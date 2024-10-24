Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of reports to Rotherham Council over concerns about vulnerable adults has increased by six per cent in the last year, according to new data.

. Figures from the 2023-24 financial year shows that neglect and acts of omission remain the most common types of abuse, making up 40 per cent of enquiries, followed by physical abuse at 28 per cent. Psychological abuse has also seen a significant increase, now at 26 per cent, and self-neglect has risen to 17 per cent, although it has declined from earlier highs.

The number of overall reports to the authority increased by a further 250 compared to the previous year, according to a report by council officers.

Following a concern being raised, RMBC undertakes an initial enquiry, where information is gathered to determine if the situation meets the legal requirements for further investigation under the Care Act 2014. The aim is to find out if any action needs to be taken to prevent or address abuse. In 2023-24, there were 1,659 initial enquiries made, and 588 of those led to deeper investigations called further enquiries.

In response to these challenges, the Rotherham Safeguarding Adults Board say in a report, it will implement a number of recommendations from a recent peer review.

One of the recommendations is for the board to listen and take into account the experiences of those involved in adult safeguarding.

It is also undertaking a review of its governance structure, which involves assessing how the board, its executive, and various subgroups collaborate to ensure that decision-making processes are robust and transparent.

An action plan will also be overseen by the board for the current financial year, holding development days with partners to update their terms of reference and ensure their membership reflects safeguarding in Rotherham.