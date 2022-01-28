Councillor Steve Hunt, Liberal Democrat for Darton says residents are “dismayed” over Barratt Home’s proposals for the development off Coniston Avenue.

The development, which is being considered by BMBC’s planning department, would be designed as a cul de sac, with an area to the west of the site used for surface water attenuation.

The homes will be one to four bedroom, with 11 affordable homes included, which will be made up of eight one bed homes and three two beds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concern over plans for 53 new homes in Barnsley

The development will include a mix of detached, semi detached, and terraced houses as well as apartments.

However, Councillor Hunt says that although the site is allocated for housing under the council’s local plan, many residents only found out when Barratt began a consultation.

He has called for developments on greenfield sites to be halted, pending a review of the local plan.

“Residents are dismayed that could have challenged the development at the Local Plan stage but were unaware of this opportunity,” said Coun Hunt.

Concern over plans for 53 new homes in Barnsley

“Given the many changes that have happened since the plan was approved in early 2019 including leaving the EU, the Covid-19 pandemic and likely changes to the government’s policies and targets for housebuilding I challenge whether all the development contained in the local plan is now required. Developments on green field sites such as this should be halted pending the five yearly review of the local plan,” he added.

Councillor Hunt also raised concerns about the potential strain on services such as GPs and schools, loss of greenspace, and the development overlooking neighbouring properties.

Councillor Hunt says the area has suffered from subsidence issues, and has questioned the suitability of the land for housing.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for place (Regeneration and Culture), said the site has been allocated for housing since 2000, and comments will be considered.

“The site is designated for residential use in the Local Plan, having previously been allocated as a housing site in the Unitary Development Plan in 2000,” said Coun Cheetham.

“It has therefore been earmarked for housing development for over two decades.

“Nonetheless, any planning application has to be assessed against a range of planning considerations.