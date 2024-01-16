Concern over planning process as approved schemes fall to lowest level in four years

The number of planning applications approved in Rotherham has fallen to the lowest level in at least four years, according to new figures.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The data, released under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that Rotherham Council approved 734 planning applications in 2023 – down nearly 24 per cent on the previous year.

The number of planning applications being approved has been falling steadily since 2021, and in 2023 they fell to their lowest level since at least 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During 2020, while the world slowed down due to the Covid pandemic, 1,001 applications were approved – two per cent more than in 2019.

Stock image

The data shows that 30 per cent fewer planning applications were approved in 2023 (734) compared to 2020 (1001).

Last year, just 19 planning applications were approved by the planning board itself, compared to 67 in 2023.

Councillor Simon Burnett, who sits on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board, says he has concerns about the way the board is run – and has called for changes to be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Burnett, a member of the Rotherham Conservatives – which is the main opposition to the council’s Labour administration – has called for the position of vice-chair of the planning board to be held by an opposition member.

During a planning meeting in December to decide a retrospective application for a tree nursery, councillors on the board struggled to come to a consensus as to why they wanted to reject the plans, against officer recommendation.

Coun Burnett raised concerns that before 2021’s local elections, which saw the political balance on the council shift as Labour lost 16 seats and the Conservatives gained 20, planning applications had, in his opinion, often been ‘waved through’.

However, since opposition councillors now sit on the board and have a say in planning decisions, Coun Burnett feels that it is difficult for members to refuse a planning application when the council’s officers have recommended that it be approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never have the same process when members decline an application,” said Coun Burnett.

“We’re making a decision based on the comments from the applicant, and from the objectors – and then it’s sort of no help, over to you.

“Planning Board is not political in any way. I think we should have at least the vice chair of a non-majority ruling party member”.

If planning applications are refused, the applicant can appeal the decision – which can end up in a costly battle for the council to defend its position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Burnett says that members of the planning board have been ‘told to consider the impact’ of a decision being appealed, but feels there is often not enough support in place for councillors to make a case.

However, Nigel Hancock, head of planning and building control at Rotherham Council, says the number of planning applications approved between 2020 and 2023 ‘mirrors the reduction in the number of planning applications received during this period with the percentage of applications granted remaining consistently around 90 per cent.’

Mr Hancock told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Planning Board members must undertake mandatory training before they are able to vote on any planning applications that are presented to them.

“Additional training sessions are also held throughout the year to ensure that members are kept up-to-date and due to the complex nature of the planning system, the council’s senior planning officers together with a legal officer are always present to help advise and guide members in decision making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad