Concern as Sheffield MP 'detained and refused entry' to Israel before being deported
Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed, who represents Sheffield Central and fellow Labour MP Yuan Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley in Berkshire, are understood to have been refused entry to Israel yesterday after flying there from Luton.
Israeli media have reported that the MPs were refused entry because of the belief of authorities that they had intended to spread "hateful rhetoric" against Israel.
It is understood that after being detained for a period, they were then deported.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation as "deeply concerning”.
The Foreign Office has confirmed that those denied entry to Israel were part of a parliamentary delegation.
Issuing a statement last night, Mr Lammy said: "It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.
"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.
"The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza ."
