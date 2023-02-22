Concern about cyclists riding at ‘breakneck speed’ on pedestrianised Sheffield city centre paths

A pedestrian has raised concern about cyclists pedalling at “breakneck speed” through pedestrianised parts of the city centre.

A few years ago, Sheffield Council blocked off Pinstone Street – creating an active travel friendly stretch from the bottom of the Moor up to the end of Fargate where it meets High Street – to motor vehicles during Covid-19 to make more space for social distancing.

But the measure stayed to encourage more active travel, including cycling.

Paul Wade raised issue with how the area had been used since during a full council meeting yesterday saying he feared someone could be hurt if the council failed to put better safety controls in place.

He said: “I have seen cyclists going through there at breakneck speed.

“When will Sheffield City Council actually help pedestrians in this area and stop cyclists going through at ‘30 mph plus’.

“My concern is that old people or young children are going to be hurt. So when will the council instigate some policy to stop this happening, please?”

The average speed of cycling commuters is around 11 to 15 mph on flat ground, and by comparison the average speed of professional cyclists is around 25 mph on flat ground.

More than 100 times more pedestrians are killed by motorists every year on average compared to by cyclists, according to data from the Department for Transport.

But last year, Grant Shapps, then transport secretary, floated ideas to crackdown on dangerous cyclists such as number plates, speed limits and a new ‘death by dangerous cycling’ law that would see riders face as hard penalties as motorists if they kill pedestrians through a lack of care.

After taking his concerns to the Town Hall, Mr Wade was left without an answer because officers misinterpreted his question and responded instead about anti-terrorism measures.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the transport committee, said a written response relating to cycling on pedestrianised paths would be sent to him after the meeting.