Complaints are up, compliments are down at Barnsley Council compared to last year – report

The new annual complaints and compliments report by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) has been published.

At next week’s cabinet meeting at Barnsley Town Hall, councillors will be told that there was an increase in complaints and a “small” decrease in compliments during the 2023/24 compared to the previous year.

According to a report published ahead of the meeting, there were 448 complaints received last year (2023/24) following 406 complaints the year before (2022/23). There were also 438 and 452 compliments in the two years, respectively.

The report said that most of the complaints (180) had been submitted due to “how we deliver our services”. There were also 158 complaints against staff, 97 complaints because of communication issues, 11 complaints due to information and two about policy.

The authors of the report added: “During 2024-25 we’re taking time to review how we deliver the complaints and compliments service, looking at the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s recently published complaints handling code and streamlining our processes as much as we can to make sure that our procedures for handling complaints is quick and easy to follow for both our customers and staff members.”

It is also reported that of the 448 complaints 181 were upheld, 127 were partially upheld and 118 were not upheld. The other complaints were either inconclusive, still pending or withdrawn.

Of the 448 complaints, the report added, 231 had been resolved early (between two to five days) with 217 complaints requiring a formal investigation.

The council said it resolved 94 per cent of all complaints within timescales for all stages and 96 per cent for those complaints considered at early resolution.

However, with 90 per cent at formal investigation, there is a slight decrease in performance compared to last year’s figure of 96 per cent.

Also, the council’s records indicate that it had received 33 contacts from the Ombudsman offices in 2023/24 – this is “a small increase” in the number escalating to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman from the previous year (25).

Regarding compliments, while the number is slightly down from 2022/23, the council said the growth and sustainability directorate, encompassing environment, transport, regeneration and culture, had received the highest number of compliments with 48 per cent of the total compliments being received in this directorate alone (210).

They added: “Most of the compliments we received related to our organisational value of ‘We’re excellent’.”