Community group raises money to upgrade ‘boggy’ playground in Sheffield park

A group is committed to making a boggy playground more accessible and inclusive in a Sheffield park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside looking in, Stannington Park’s playground looks just like any other playground in the city.

However, when entering the area, it is clear the ground makes it hard for some children to use it as it’s uneven, boggy and muddy, and the equipment is either old or hard to move in the first place making some dangerous, even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some in the local community have had enough and the playground may be upgraded for the first time in long years.

Ms Malcolm said in terms of costs, she chairs the Stannington Carnival Committee and they started a project to raise funds and they have raised £35,000 since October through various different trusts.

Abigail Malcolm from Stannington Carnival told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the Stannington Park playground due to the state of the ground is very unfriendly and, for some, inaccessible.

She said: “It’s very boggy for most of the year which means it’s really non-user-friendly from a practical sense like the kids are slipping around, covered in mud and from an inclusive perspective because with physical disabilities can’t access the equipment as there is no path to get them there.”

Ms Malcolm added some of the equipment – including the roundabout or the swings – is also tired and could do an update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the playground had a zipline that was decommissioned about two years ago because the wooden base is rotten so it’s unsafe to use.

Outside looking in, Stannington Park’s playground looks just like any other playground in the city.

“We want to upgrade things, replace things that are broken and also make the new equipment more inclusive,” she added.

Ms Malcolm reiterated the importance of making the new equipment more inclusive as there are now more school-aged children in the area with disabilities but while schools would like to take the children to the park, it’s just not practical for them to do so.

Parents also told her they would like to take their children in a wheelchair to the park but they can’t use the local park.

“It’s a real shame,” Ms Malcolm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also highlighted the issue of families having to drive to other parks because of the issues around accessibility – it affects climate and local businesses. If there are no people in the park, the cafe, for example, wouldn’t be able to operate.

So the plan is to make the playground accessible all year and both Sheffield Council and Bradfield Parish Council are involved in the process.

The first step is to do a survey to find out what is happening with the ground, and why it is so bad.

Ms Malcolm said in terms of costs, she chairs the Stannington Carnival Committee and they started a project to raise funds and they have raised £35,000 since October through various different trusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising continues. The group knows what it wants: a new zipwire is certainly on the list but new equipment is not cheap. The zip wire alone could cost around £14k.

However, there is no shortcut to get there. The survey could take 18 months to conclude. The new equipment will also have to go through a tendering process.

But Ms Malcom is not disappointed or impatient at all. She acknowledges that it takes time.

She and her colleagues will keep themselves busy in the community, organising events and activities throughout the year for children – one example is the Stanning Carnival that is coming back on July 12 in Stannington Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Stannington ward councillors, Cllr William Sapwell told the LDRS: “The state of the park is the number one thing that comes up on the doorstep and it is absolutely one of our key priorities as councillors for Stannington Ward.

“We are immensely proud of the community coming together to raise so much money for play equipment.

“This means that we can focus the funds we have available to us on ground works to prevent the area from getting waterlogged, and we have plans with the parks team at the council to move this forward.”