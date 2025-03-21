Coffee shop and craft ale bar plans for former dental centre

A former dental training centre could be transformed into a new coffee shop and craft ale bar under plans submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The applicant’s proposal includes internal refurbishments to create a welcoming space suitable for both daytime coffee and evening craft beer service, and will be called Barrel and Bean.

The premises, on Wickersley Road, Broom, will serve locally sourced craft ales, ground coffee, teas, cakes, and simple cold plates.

The venue will be open seven days a week, with operating hours running from 9am to 9.30pm on weekdays and extending until 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The scheme will create two full-time and six part time jobs, and by sourcing food and beverages locally, the applicant aims to support the local economy while providing a new social space.

The property features parking for five cars at the front and side, but the applicants anticipate that most customers will arrive on foot due to the locality and expected customer base.

One letter of support has been received by the council, which states that the proposal will be a ‘welcome addition to the area’ and is ‘not likely to attract customers of a disruptive nature’.

Residents can comment on the plans until April 16.