A Post Office in Rawmarsh, which was closed in January, is set to reopen at a new location in April.

The previous branch on Kilnhurst Road, has been closed since January following the resignation of the operator.

The new branch is set to open on Clay Pit Lane on April 27, at 1pm, and will be open daily from 8am until 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Clark, Post Office network provision lead said: “We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

The new branch is set to open on Clay Pit Lane on April 27, at 1pm, and will be open daily from 8am until 8pm.

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne added: “I know residents in this part of Rawmarsh were upset when they heard that the branch would be closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad