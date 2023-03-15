News you can trust since 1887
Closed Rotherham Post Office to reopen in new location

A Post Office in Rawmarsh, which was closed in January, is set to reopen at a new location in April.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

The previous branch on Kilnhurst Road, has been closed since January following the resignation of the operator.

The new branch is set to open on Clay Pit Lane on April 27, at 1pm, and will be open daily from 8am until 8pm.

Richard Clark, Post Office network provision lead said: “We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne added: “I know residents in this part of Rawmarsh were upset when they heard that the branch would be closing.

“Having access to a post office in this part of Rawmarsh is important for the community with a lot of people relying on community post offices like this for sending and picking up parcels.”

