Climate crisis: Sheffield Town Hall gets decarbonisation revamp

Scaffolding was spotted inside the historic landmark last week.

Nathan Rodgers, interim director of transport, facilities and repairs, confirmed it was part of three council projects upgrading its buildings.

He said: “Town Hall decarbonisation works are underway as part of the council’s climate emergency declaration and target of net zero by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Town Hall from the view of the Peace Gardens in the city centre.

“Work is also being carried out on the atrium in the main Pinstone Street entrance of the Town Hall. Extensive, specialist work is currently in progress to preserve the historical piece of architecture in line with the Town Hall’s grade one listing. The atrium work is scheduled to complete by June 3 and will cost £289,650.

“There is some unavoidable disruption in the building as work progresses but the Town Hall remains open as normal.”

It comes after the council successfully bid for £1.01 million grant funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Of that, £485,315 will go on the Town Hall work which includes a new building energy management system, discreet heating controls and thermostatic radiator valves as well as specialist draught proofing works to doors and windows.

This is expected to save 128 tonnes of carbon and make £17,500 in energy revenue savings every year.

Sheffield Council’s climate change commitments

The council declared a climate emergency and committed to reaching net zero by 2030 in 2019.

Arup then published a pragmatic route-map for Sheffield to become carbon zero which said the council needs to lead from the front.

“By progressing with its own assets, the council can show leadership, address barriers and provide examples”, it said.