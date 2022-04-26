Climate crisis: Sheffield councillor launches litter picking group for children

The group – called Little Pickers – will meet on Saturday, April 30, at 11am outside Springfield School, on Cavendish Street in Broomhall, for the launch.

Councillor Kaltum Rivers, representative for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward, said: “This is environmental education to encourage children to be proud of their neighbourhood and address climate change early on in their lives.

“These are children from Broomhall and their families who have already been picking litter with me on Sundays.”

Litter picking.

The group is supported by Nesar Miah, a localites officer; Carl Machael, of Amey; Maleike Haybe, of Unity Gym; and SciTech, a water treatment company.

Coun Rivers – who is stepping down as a councillor at the local elections next week – encouraged people to come along.

She said parents should bring some water to stay hydrated and participants will get a high vis, litter picker and bags.