Climate crisis: all the streets getting new electric charging points as Sheffield Council doubles sites
Sheffield Council has recently approved funding for 25 new electric charging points around the city as part of efforts to reduce emissions.
The new stations, of which four are rapid charging and 21 are fast charging, will be spread out across 10 locations but most will be in the city centre.
Funding for the project of £482,000 has come from the Get Britain Building fund via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Read More
In a report, council officers said the charging points will be completed in the 2022/23 financial year and help towards net zero targets.
They said: “Expanding the electric vehicle charger network helps to promote the switch to electric vehicles in Sheffield. The overall aim of this project is to support Sheffield to become a zero-carbon city by the end of the next decade and to achieve the priorities set out within the council’s One Year Plan under climate change, economy and development.”
According to the council’s map of public electric charging sites in the city, there are currently only nine points so this new funding will more than double that.
Full list of the new electric charging points in Sheffield
Windrush Way, Wicker: four fast charging
Fitzwilliam Street, city centre: five fast charging
Trinity Street, city centre: two rapid charging
Ebenezer Street, Kelham Island: two fast charging
Spooner Road, Broomhill: two fast charging
Lancing Road, Highfield: two fast charging
Stewart Road, Sharrow: two fast charging
Broomspring Lane, Broomhall: two fast charging
Albert Road, Meersbrook: two rapid charging
West Street Lane, city centre: two fast charging