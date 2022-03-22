Climate crisis: all the streets getting new electric charging points as Sheffield Council doubles sites

The new stations, of which four are rapid charging and 21 are fast charging, will be spread out across 10 locations but most will be in the city centre.

Funding for the project of £482,000 has come from the Get Britain Building fund via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Electric charging points. Sheffield Council has formally approved funding to increase the number of electric charging points in 10 spots around Sheffield.

In a report, council officers said the charging points will be completed in the 2022/23 financial year and help towards net zero targets.

They said: “Expanding the electric vehicle charger network helps to promote the switch to electric vehicles in Sheffield. The overall aim of this project is to support Sheffield to become a zero-carbon city by the end of the next decade and to achieve the priorities set out within the council’s One Year Plan under climate change, economy and development.”

According to the council’s map of public electric charging sites in the city, there are currently only nine points so this new funding will more than double that.

Full list of the new electric charging points in Sheffield

Windrush Way, Wicker: four fast charging

Fitzwilliam Street, city centre: five fast charging

Trinity Street, city centre: two rapid charging

Ebenezer Street, Kelham Island: two fast charging

Spooner Road, Broomhill: two fast charging

Lancing Road, Highfield: two fast charging

Stewart Road, Sharrow: two fast charging

Broomspring Lane, Broomhall: two fast charging

Albert Road, Meersbrook: two rapid charging